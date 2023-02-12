Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 393.8% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of WINR stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 109,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,243. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. Simplicity Esports and Gaming had a negative net margin of 584.66% and a negative return on equity of 595.41%.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

