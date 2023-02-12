SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $480.76 million and $146.80 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00044331 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00218480 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022073 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.4177921 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $150,647,495.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

