SingularityNET Trading Down 8.1% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $483.45 million and approximately $142.73 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00045503 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019731 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00218082 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00022204 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.4177921 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $150,647,495.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

