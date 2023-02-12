SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $132,538.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,934,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SiTime news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $296,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,713.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $132,538.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,934,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,062. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,473,000 after buying an additional 131,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,738,000 after buying an additional 38,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 30.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 61.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,391,000 after acquiring an additional 262,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SITM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

NASDAQ:SITM traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.48. 134,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,187. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.86 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.36. SiTime has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $270.92.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

