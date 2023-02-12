Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.75 target price on shares of Siyata Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Siyata Mobile Stock Down 6.2 %

Siyata Mobile stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Siyata Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Siyata Mobile ( NASDAQ:SYTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 232.65% and a negative return on equity of 136.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Siyata Mobile will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

