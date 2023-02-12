Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the January 15th total of 297,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 905.0 days.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of SLTTF remained flat at $3.11 during trading hours on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLTTF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

