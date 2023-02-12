SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,700 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 420,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

SLR Investment stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 221,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,324. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $819.36 million, a P/E ratio of 106.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,171.43%.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 59,400 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $892,188.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,804,891.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 17,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $268,800.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,961,423 shares in the company, valued at $44,391,730.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 59,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $892,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,804,891.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 454,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 75,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

