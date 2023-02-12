SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SGH. Barclays raised their target price on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $862.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 12,090 shares of company stock valued at $206,121 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SMART Global by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 54,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SMART Global by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SMART Global by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 199,254 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SMART Global by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.