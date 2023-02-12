Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of SMFKY stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $38.91. 10,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMFKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €59.00 ($63.44) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,007.50.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.