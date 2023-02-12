Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Up 165.4% in January

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 165.4% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Snam Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS SNMRY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Snam has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

Snam Announces Dividend

About Snam

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.1287 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Snam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

