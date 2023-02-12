Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Trimmed by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.28.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $5.35 on Friday, reaching $157.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,156,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,727. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.70. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $321.33. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.