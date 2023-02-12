Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,710 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $33,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.04. 873,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,774. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day moving average is $94.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

