SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.70 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.69-$0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.90.

SWI opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SolarWinds by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SolarWinds by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SolarWinds by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 22,404 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

