Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Short Interest Up 30.9% in January

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Solid Power stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.31. 1,601,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,975. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. Solid Power has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $9.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Solid Power by 28.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
