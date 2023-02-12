Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Short Interest Up 30.9% in January

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Solid Power Stock Performance

Solid Power stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.31. 1,601,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,975. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. Solid Power has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Solid Power by 28.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Solid Power

SLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

