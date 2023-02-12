Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Solid Power Price Performance

Shares of Solid Power stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Solid Power has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

