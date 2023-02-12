Souders Financial Advisors Buys New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,548 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $63.54 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

