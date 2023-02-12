Souders Financial Advisors Buys New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,548 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Devon Energy Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $63.54 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.
Devon Energy Company Profile
Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
