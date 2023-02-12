Souders Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.81.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $370.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $499.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.