Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Southern Copper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Southern Copper has a payout ratio of 98.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 124.2%.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $73.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also

