S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.35-$12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. S&P Global also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.35-12.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $363.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.27 and a 200-day moving average of $346.93. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $423.55.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 51.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

