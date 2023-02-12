SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $128.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

