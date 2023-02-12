Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Spectrum Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:SPB opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.13.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

