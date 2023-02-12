Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the January 15th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sph Reit Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sph Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sph Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.