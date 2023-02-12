SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.3-124.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.68 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.63-$2.69 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.58. The company had a trading volume of 203,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,317. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.57. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $149.37.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $230,718.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $18,471,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $230,718.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,723.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,979 shares of company stock worth $11,238,523 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

