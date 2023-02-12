ssv.network Price Hits $28.41 on Top Exchanges (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. ssv.network has a market cap of $314.70 million and approximately $21.16 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for approximately $28.41 or 0.00130338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ssv.network Profile

ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a secure and robust way to split a validator key for ETH staking between non-trusting nodes, or operators. A unique protocol that enables the distributed control and operation of an Ethereum validator. The key is split in such a way that no operator must trust the other to operate, a certain amount can go offline without affecting network performance, and no operator can take unilateral control of the network. The result is decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security for staking on EthereumSSV was first discussed in 2019 by Ethereum Foundation (EF) researchers Aditya Asgaonkar and Carl Beekhuizen in a theoretical paper focused on mechanisms to protect against potential modes of validator failure. Over the next year, the research group formed to include contributions from EF researcher Dankrad Feist, Collin Myers from Consensus, and Mara Schmiedt from Coinbase. In 2020, Blox Staking joined forces with the project team and a staking community grant was awarded from the EF to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration. Development efforts are led internally by Blox Staking, with many contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

