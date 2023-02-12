Status Market Capitalization Hits $107.64 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $107.64 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00044402 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019718 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00218682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,105,360 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,105,360.1562786 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0280831 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $2,562,209.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

