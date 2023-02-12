Status Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.74 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Status has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $110.77 million and $2.74 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00046640 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019594 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00219810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,105,360 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,105,360.1562786 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0280831 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $2,562,209.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

