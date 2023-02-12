Steem Market Capitalization Achieves $93.73 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $93.73 million and $21.21 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,769.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00432093 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015284 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00096454 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.35 or 0.00732021 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.07 or 0.00565362 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000941 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 426,795,791 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars.
