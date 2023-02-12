Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in January

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 135.8 days.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

STLJF remained flat at $36.23 during trading on Friday. 212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

