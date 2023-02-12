Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Update

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Steppe Gold from C$2.90 to C$2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Steppe Gold Trading Down 2.8 %

STPGF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944. Steppe Gold has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

