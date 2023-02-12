Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management reduced its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 97.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 495.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.
Stericycle Stock Up 0.8 %
Stericycle Profile
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
