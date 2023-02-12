StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.86. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $10.10.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 2.61%. Analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

