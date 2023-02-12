StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $6.10.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.
