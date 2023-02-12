StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 19.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.59.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 42.39% and a negative return on equity of 121.26%.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. It operates through four segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), RemoteMore, and Corporate Overhead.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Professional Diversity Network (IPDN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.