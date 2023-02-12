StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 19.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.59.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 42.39% and a negative return on equity of 121.26%.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. It operates through four segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), RemoteMore, and Corporate Overhead.

