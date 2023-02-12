StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

XELB opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.47. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.99.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

