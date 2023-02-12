StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.91. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 110,030 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 184,195 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 721,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

