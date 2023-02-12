StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Stock Down 0.7 %
SNFCA opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $154.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.69.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter.
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Security National Financial (SNFCA)
