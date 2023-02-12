StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

SNFCA opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $154.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

Security National Financial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Security National Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Security National Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.