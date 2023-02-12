StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

TAIT opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 39.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,855 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned 4.20% of Taitron Components worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

(Get Rating)

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.