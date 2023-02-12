STP Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.58 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. STP has a market capitalization of $78.87 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00045804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001862 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00019860 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00218864 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002948 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04251776 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $2,671,772.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.