Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $348,189,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,300.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,845,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 9,556,379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $170,074,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,924,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,424.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,089,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,685,000 after buying an additional 2,006,707 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFAC opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.