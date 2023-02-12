Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $173.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.65 and a 200 day moving average of $164.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

