Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 128.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,377 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,558,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,627,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWL opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.68. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $82.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.