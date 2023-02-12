Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $24.32 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,544 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $24,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSY opened at $49.69 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $50.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49.

