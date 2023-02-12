Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $6.17 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $158.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.88. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

