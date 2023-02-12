Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (STBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance
Sturgis Bancorp stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.45. Sturgis Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.
Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile
