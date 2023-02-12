Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (STBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance

Sturgis Bancorp stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.45. Sturgis Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

