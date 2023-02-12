Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Short Interest Up 51.5% in January

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,315,600 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the January 15th total of 1,528,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sumco Stock Performance

SUMCF stock remained flat at 14.24 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 14.45. Sumco has a one year low of 11.93 and a one year high of 20.10.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

