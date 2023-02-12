Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 492 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 49,515 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.2 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading

