Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 403,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,238,000 after purchasing an additional 62,446 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 207,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Intuit by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $413.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.33. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $561.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

