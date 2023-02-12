Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $225.07 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $283.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.45 and its 200-day moving average is $223.86.

