Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its position in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $283.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $178.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

