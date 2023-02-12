Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.72.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

